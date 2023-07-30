Cesare Cremonini and Giorgia Cardinaletti on vacation in the Aeolian Islands, the photos on social media but not together

Giorgia Cardinaletti and Cesare Cremonini were on vacation in the Aeolian Islands. Although they have been a steady couple for a while now, the two never miss a shot that portrays them together.

Cesare Cremonini e Giorgia Cardinaletti they have been a steady couple for a while now, although they have never formalized their relationship. The couple has been on vacation in Sicily these days, on the Aeolian Islands, and both have published some shots on social media, but again no photos that portray them together.

The photos of the Aeolian Islands published on social networks

The journalist writes “Every island its own light” in support of three shots that portray her smiling and relaxed aboard the boat that led her to discover the beauties of Filicudi; while Cremonini lets himself be inspired by the beauty of the Sicilian islands, by their uniqueness and writes “The magic of the Aeolian Islands really cannot be explained”. Memories of a short vacation, away from the chaos of the city. Although it is clear that the two have spent these days together, if not through some clues scattered here and there, there is no trace of a photo or video that can officially confirm their relationship.

Romance rumors

The rumors about the frequentation between the Tg1 journalist, now also at the helm of the masthead’s morning space, and the Bolognese singer, have been chasing each other since last April. It was initially unclear who the woman in question might be, since it was simply rumored that she was a public service face. Fanpage.it revealed that her name was precisely that of Giorgia Cardinaletti.

“Cesare Cremonini engaged to a Rai journalist”: who is the singer-songwriter’s partner?

The two were then caught on the streets of Bologna and on that occasion the weekly Chi, in its Chicche di Gossip, had anticipated that the singer had really serious intentions. Neither of them ever denied the news, much less a confirmation which, however, comes in other ways, so that both can maintain their privacy as much as possible.

