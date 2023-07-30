A Milestone Achievement: Guangzhou Airport Opens Three New International Cargo Routes

YTO Airlines Opens Three New Cargo Routes from Guangzhou Baiyun Airport

Guangzhou Baiyun Airport, China‘s third-largest cargo airport, has seen a surge in air cargo activity with the opening of three new routes by YTO Airlines. The airline’s all-cargo plane, with flight number YG9165, made its inaugural flight from Guangzhou to Chennai, India, on July 31, marking the official opening of the Guangzhou-Chennai international all-cargo flight route. This is a significant milestone for the airport and is expected to boost international cargo throughput by 8,000 tons annually.

In addition to the Guangzhou-Chennai route, YTO Airlines will also be opening the Guangzhou-Mumbai and Guangzhou-Delhi cargo routes on August 1 and August 2, respectively. This marks the first time that a single airline has operated “three days and three routes” at Baiyun Airport. The introduction of these new routes not only expands YTO Airlines’ cargo network but also strengthens Guangzhou’s position as an international air cargo hub.

The air cargo industry at Baiyun Airport has been thriving, with several new and encrypted cargo routes being launched this year. Since the beginning of the year, Baiyun Airport has opened a total of 14 new cargo routes, including five international and regional routes and nine domestic routes. As of July, the international and regional air cargo and mail volume at Baiyun Airport accounted for over 70% of the total cargo and mail throughput, demonstrating steady growth.

YTO Airlines’ next step is to open the Guangzhou-Dhaka cargo route, further enriching the international air cargo market in Guangzhou. This new route will act as a catalyst for the construction of the Guangzhou international air cargo hub, elevating its energy level and facilitating more efficient and seamless cargo transportation.

The continuous expansion of cargo routes at Baiyun Airport reflects the growing demand for air cargo transportation in the region. With YTO Airlines’ contribution of three new routes and the anticipated increase in cargo throughput, Guangzhou Baiyun Airport is poised to become a key player in the global air cargo industry.

Editor: Zheng Jianlong

