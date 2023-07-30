a dinner under the stars and among the trees

FAIRS AND MARKETS – From 28 July to 6 August 2023 at Parco Massari from 7.30pm

From 28 July to 6 August 2023 will take place at Massari Park, from 7.30 pm, the “Pizza experience” initiative. The event is organized by the take-away pizzeria Andrea&Lauretta with Feshion Events and has the food company as a partner Zagulì and the ADO Foundationalso enjoys the patronage of Municipality of Ferrara.

A “green” edition, among the wonderful trees of the suggestive Massari Park, which will become a real gourmet pizzeria in the open air: an expanse of tables will be set up, you will dine under the stars, there will be different entertainment every evening and they will taste some specialties of the “Andrea&Lauretta” pizzeria with special doughs and toppings and thematic pairings.

The cost of the ticket is 20 euros, and includes: welcome flute, an EXPERIENCE pizza served at the table (you choose the pizza, we match the dough), a drink of your choice between water, soft drink, wine or beer, a dessert

For children, however, the ticket costs €9 and includes: Pizza Baby, Soft Drink, Maxi Cookie

The beverage service is supported by Ado Ferrara Foundation. Desserts are prepared by Zagulì Home Bakery

The service is divided into two time slots: first time slot: from 19.30 to 21.30; second time slot: from 21.30 to 23.30. Each evening 300 people will be able to dine: 150 per shift.

Here is the complete program of the evenings:

– Friday 28 July: I want to go back to the 90s!! – DJ sets

– Saturday 29 July: pop night

– Sunday 30 July: a fairytale night

– Wednesday 2 August: karaoke

– Friday 4 August: Millenial Z party – dj set

– Sunday 6 August: a fairytale night

For families: children’s entertainment by “Il Bosco delle Meraviglie”

