Austria Salzburg meets Red Bull in the derby

Sports

In the second round of the Uniqa ÖFB Cup, there will be a particularly explosive duel in September: regional league club Austria Salzburg will meet Austria’s serial champion Red Bull in the derby. That was the result of the draw on Sunday, which former ÖFB team player Stefan Maierhofer center in Vienna.

Furthermore, defending champion Sturm Graz will be visiting Leobendorf, LASK will have to go to Imst, Rapid to Gurten and Austria Vienna to St. Anna/Aigen. Due to the pot division, clashes between two upper house clubs were not possible. The games of the second round will take place from September 26th to 28th.

Uniqa ÖFB Cup

Second round: Austria Salzburg Red Bull Salzburg -:- SV Leobendorf Sturm Graz -:- SC Imst LASK -:- Union Gurten SK Rapid -:- USV St. Anna am Aigen Austria Vienna -:- FC Marchfeld Austria Klagenfurt -:- FC Saalfelden SCR Altach -:- ASV Draßburg Blau-Weiss Linz -:- SV Ried Wolfsberger AC -:- FC Admira TSV Hartberg -:- DSV Leoben WSG Tirol -:- First Vienna Austria Lustenau -:- GAK SV Stripfing/Weiden -: – SKU Amstetten FAC Vienna -:- Kapfenberg SV SV Lafnitz -:- FC Dornbirn SKN St. Pölten -:-

Game dates September 26th to 28th

