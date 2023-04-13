Home Business Terna, led by Giuseppina di Foggia. DeBiasio president
Terna, Giuseppina di Foggia is at the helm

(Teleborsa) – Cassa Depositi e Prestiti has presented its candidacies for the renewal of corporate bodies of Terna, which it controls with a 29.8% share of the capital. For the renewal of the top management, Cdp has a candidate Igor De Biasio as President, instead of Valentina Bosetti. In the role of aadministrative delegateor confirmed a woman, Josephine of Foggiawhich comes from Nokia and, given its experience in the tech sector, will probably boost the digitization of the national electricity grid.

The current ad Stefano Donnarummawho was among the eligible candidates in Enelis now indicated for the position of CEO of Cdp Venture Capital, the national innovation fund of Cdp.

The other members of the board of directors designated are Francesco Renato Mele, Qinjing Shen, Regina Corradini D’Arienzo and as independent members Angelica Krystle Donati, Enrico Tommaso Cucchiani, Gian Luca Gregori and Simona Signoracci.

The list of candidates for the post of mayor includes, such as standing auditors Lorenzo Pozza and Antonella Tomei and which alternate auditors Lucrezia Iuliano and Antonello Lillo. The nominations have been presented in view of the next assemblea of the partners summoned for the 9 maggio 2023.

