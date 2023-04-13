Home World Norway to expel 15 Russian diplomats accused of espionage
The Norwegian government announced Thursday that it will soon expel 15 Russian diplomats accused of espionage. The government said in a communicated that these 15 people, who officially work in the Russian embassy as diplomats, are actually officials of the Russian secret services. Norway shares a nearly 200km land border with Russia, and relations between the two countries have become increasingly strained and complicated since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. In April 2022 Norway had already expelled three Russian citizens on spying charges, and in October it arrested a self-styled Brazilian researcher accused of actually being a Russian spy.

