Microsoft today announced the three titles (one more than usual, since Xbox 360 games were removed) which will be free for users to download Xbox Live Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the month of March.

We thus discover that fromMarch 1st the charming will come point-and-click adventurecompletely filmed live with the stop-motion technique, Trüberbrook and theRTS of the Second World War Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collectionwhile from the 16th the survival horror in pixel art Lament.

We leave you with the trailer showing the three upcoming games.