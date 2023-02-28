Home World Microsoft announces Games With Gold in March
Microsoft announces Games With Gold in March

Microsoft announces Games With Gold in March

Microsoft today announced the three titles (one more than usual, since Xbox 360 games were removed) which will be free for users to download Xbox Live Gold e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the month of March.

We thus discover that fromMarch 1st the charming will come point-and-click adventurecompletely filmed live with the stop-motion technique, Trüberbrook and theRTS of the Second World War Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collectionwhile from the 16th the survival horror in pixel art Lament.

We leave you with the trailer showing the three upcoming games.

