Tesla AI account quietly launched: Building a basic model for robots to start producing Dojo supercomputers next month domeet webmaster

The new AI account created by Tesla in May was finally updated for the first time, and the content related to artificial intelligence and robots was released intensively within a day.

The account is a Twitter account called Tesla AI, which has a gold badge (the platform’s verification mark for commercial organizations) and a Tesla badge icon. In addition, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also follows the account. And retweeted several of those tweets.

Since Musk took over Twitter, Tesla has launched multiple accounts for its different projects, including dedicated accounts for Tesla Energy and Tesla Charging. It’s clear that “Tesla AI” will be one of the purported calibers of Tesla’s cars and robotics business. The account’s signature is “large-scale development and automated deployment in the fields of vehicles, robots, etc.”, has 65,000 followers, and updated 9 original tweets in one breath on June 22.

These tweets stated: “Tesla is building the base model for autonomous robots. Our multimodal neural networks have been installed on customer vehicles, and these networks employ arbitrary modalities such as camera video, maps, navigation, inertial measurement unit (IMU), GPS, etc. “

in addition,Tesla puts production of supercomputing platform Dojo on the agenda – Dojo will start production in July 2023. Tesla also expects that its computing power will rank among the top 5 in the world around January 2024; by October 2024, its computing power will reach 100 ex flops.

The account also shared a video of some of Tesla’s work in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics, showing how Tesla’s multimodal neural network processes information and what Tesla vehicles do in terms of intelligence and autonomous driving. Reaching heights, “We are building state-of-the-art generative modeling techniques that allow us to predict what is likely to happen in the future based on past observations and provide consistency across multiple camera visions.”

At the end of the post, the account issued a recruitment order: “Join the Tesla AI team and build the future of robots.”

The tweet also contains a link, which can be clicked to go to the AI ​​page of Tesla’s official web page, where Tesla showcases its latest achievements in the field of AI and robotics. The Tesla Robot (Tesla Bot) bit Listed first, followed by FSD chips and Dojo chips.

(Article source: Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily)

Original title: Tesla AI account quietly launched: building a basic model for robots to start producing Dojo supercomputers next month

