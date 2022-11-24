Home Business Tesla attempts great comeback on Wall Street, here’s what Morgan Stanley and Citi say
Tesla attempts great comeback on Wall Street, here's what Morgan Stanley and Citi say

by admin
Tesla attempts great comeback on Wall Street, here’s what Morgan Stanley and Citi say

Convinced purchases in the premarket on the Tesla stock which marks +2.83% at 174.72 dollars. The stock had already moved well yesterday, closing at +1.22%. According to Morgan Stanley the stock crash has gone too far and Tesla is closing in on the “bearish” $150 price target, giving investors an opportunity to buy at a bargain price. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas pointed out that despite decelerating demand and price cuts in China, Tesla is the only undercover EV maker generating a profit on the sale of its cars. Tesla is also potentially eligible for US consumer tax credits. Morgan Stanley’s target price is $330, about double current levels.

Meanwhile, Citi analysts raised their recommendation on Tesla to neutral on the previous sell, saying that a more than 50% drop this year has balanced short-term risk/reward.

