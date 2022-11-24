Xu Qin presided over the provincial epidemic prevention and control video scheduling meeting to convey the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on safety production work, deploy safety production and epidemic prevention and control work

News from our newspaper on the 23rd (Reporter Cao Zhongyi)On the evening of the 23rd, Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and leader of the Provincial Leading Group for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic, presided over the provincial epidemic prevention and control video scheduling meeting. He emphasized that it is necessary to resolutely implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on production safety and epidemic prevention and control, adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, and take the responsibility of “always rest assured” to do practical and detailed work on production safety, scientifically, accurately and effectively To prevent and control the epidemic, we must effectively prevent the epidemic, stabilize the economy, and ensure safe development.

Hu Changsheng made work arrangements, and Wang Zhijun and other provincial leaders attended the meeting. Relevant city reports related work.

The meeting emphasized that all localities, departments and units must always tighten the string of safety production, insist on managing safety in the industry, managing business, and managing production and operation, and effectively implement overall development and safety in all fields and links , compact and compact production safety responsibilities, solidly do a good job in production safety at the end of the year and the beginning of the year, and resolutely hold the bottom line of safety. It is necessary to carry out in-depth investigation and rectification of various safety risks and hidden dangers such as fire, increase supervision of key industries such as hazardous chemicals, mining, transportation, construction, and gas, strengthen law enforcement in safe production, resolutely prevent major accidents, and fully protect the people Safety of life and property. It is necessary to improve the safety production plan, strengthen risk monitoring, early warning and emergency response capabilities, establish a group prevention and group control safety supervision network, and earnestly implement safety production work in a down-to-earth manner to ensure the continued stability of the province’s safety situation.

The meeting emphasized that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control is severe and complex, and the tasks are arduous and urgent. All localities, departments and units must earnestly unify their thoughts and actions with the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, fully implement the “three firmnesses”, adhere to the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, and implement the twenty optimization measures without wavering or out of shape. Based on prevention, based on early, based on fast, scientific, accurate and effective prevention and control work, control the epidemic in the shortest time, protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. It is necessary to carefully implement various epidemic prevention and control measures as before, organize nucleic acid testing in an orderly manner, carry out flow investigation and investigation efficiently, quickly standardize transshipment and isolation, strictly control risk areas, strengthen personal protection and closed-loop management of staff, and realize social protection as soon as possible. cleared. Efforts should be made to strengthen the control of returning personnel, comprehensively improve the quality and efficiency of “landing inspection”, and strictly prevent the import of epidemics. It is necessary to improve the capabilities of nucleic acid detection, isolation and transfer, disinfection, and medical treatment, accelerate the renovation and construction of designated hospitals and shelter hospitals, and tap the potential of isolation points, strengthen personnel training and material reserves, and make full preparations for the tough battle of winter epidemic prevention and control . It is necessary to efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, ensure the basic life and medical needs of the people, focus on helping market players to bail out, continue to strengthen economic operation scheduling, and strive to complete the annual economic and social development goals and tasks. It is necessary to tighten and consolidate the “quartet responsibility”, the command system in various regions must be efficient, departmental coordination, and direct instructions, special shifts must be professional and powerful, and relevant departments must strengthen publicity and guidance, policy interpretation, supervision and management, and gather a strong joint effort to fight the epidemic .

The meeting will be held in the form of video conference. Responsible comrades of relevant units directly under the provincial government attended the meeting at the main venue. Branch venues are set up in each city (prefecture) and county (city, district).