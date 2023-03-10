Home Business Tesla China’s sales in February released, BYD can beat 5 Teslas
Tesla China’s sales in February released, BYD can beat 5 Teslas

According to the latest retail sales statistics of the Automobile Market Research Branch of the China Automobile Dealers Association (the China Passenger Association), the retail sales of the domestic passenger car market in the narrow sense reached 1.389 million units in February, a year-on-year increase of 10.3% and a month-on-month increase of 7.4%.

Among them, the retail sales of fuel vehicles decreased by 3.7% year-on-year, and the retail sales of new energy vehicles increased by 60.9% year-on-year.

When it comes to new energy vehicles, BYD and Tesla are naturally inseparable.

According to the sales ranking of new energy manufacturers in February 2023,BYD topped the list with 176,662 vehicles, with a market share of 39.8%. Tokgo seeks defeat.

Tesla sold 33,923 vehicles in February, less than 1/5 of BYD.

In addition, the third place Wuling, the fourth GAC Aian, both broke 30,000 in sales;

In terms of cumulative sales from January to February, BYD topped the list with 316,417 vehicles, which is also more than five times that of Tesla (60,766 vehicles).

