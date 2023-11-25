Tesla Cybertruck, what we know about the electric pick-up that will debut on November 30th

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Cybertruck, Tesla’s original electric pick-up, is now ready to be presented in the definitive version which will coincide with the first deliveries, apparently around ten in total, from the numerous buyers who have already booked it for some time. Naturally, Tesla has not provided any type of official information in these years of long waiting, they will presumably do so at the event that will take place in Austin, Texas at the brand’s Gigafactory headquarters where the Cybertruck is produced. Let’s try to take stock of what we already know a week after the debut.

Few changes compared to the 2019 showcar

Let’s start with the design. The production Cybertruck is remarkably similar to the 2019 showcar, although there are some changes. The most obvious are the gigantic windshield wiper, the addition of traditional side mirrors, the front end, the deeper bumpers and the reduced dimensions: in February 2021 Elon Musk said that the production Cybertruck would be smaller. Even inside, the series model features new features, such as the adoption of a new steering wheel different from the one installed on the concept and of a more traditional type.

The interior is spacious even for 5 passengers

One big change on board is the production model’s huge center console that replaces the concept’s front center seat. Furthermore, the prototypes that have been seen so far have had completely black interiors, but recently a semi-white interior with door panels and a dashboard of the same color was spotted. The cabin is spacious and offers ample space for 5 passengers. As for the dimensions from leaked information, the electric pick-up is 5669 mm long, 2029 wide excluding the mirrors, 1790 inches tall with a wheelbase of 3632 mm.

Available engines and autonomy of use

Tesla had said in 2019 that the Cybertruck would be offered in single, dual and triple engine packages credited with the increased range of around 550km, but it appears the single-engine variant has been axed. While we don’t know the power and torque numbers, Elon Musk said in late October that Tesla is aiming for a 0-60 mph time of under 3 seconds attributed to the highest-performance variant of the Cybertruck that offers a three-motor powertrain. It is assumed that the Cybertruck’s trimotor derives from the Model X Plaid.

The pickup batteries are made in Austin

The Cybertruck’s battery pack is expected to contain 4,680 cells, also produced in Texas, where the pickup is assembled. Of note, the Cybertruck is Tesla’s first model to use an 800-volt electrical architecture which should ensure shorter fast charging times. As for the chassis, the Cybertruck spotted several times steered with the rear wheels at low speeds, so the system is a given and hopefully it is standard. The all-wheel steering should provide a better turning circle than competitors’ traditional pick-ups.

