Tesla Dojo, the $1 billion self-driving supercomputer

Total autonomous driving could arrive by the end of 2024. Word of Elon Musk. How will he succeed? Thanks to the Dojo supercomputer, capable of revolutionizing the car market and beyond. Typical Musk-style announcement or revolution at the door? Assuming that respecting deadlines is not one of the strengths of the South African billionaire, see the second generation Tesla Roadster or the Cybertruck pick-up, while it is that of generating hype capable of raising the stock on the stock exchange with each announcement, this time the real application could be closer than expected.

Autonomous driving and humanoids

What will the supercomputer built by Tesla be used for? The first point concerns independence, because it will be able to say goodbye to the Nvidia chips currently used in its cars. The second is the quantum leap that it will be able to make in the field of autonomous driving, offering a true autopilot (after the criticisms and accidents caused by often misleading communication) with the car capable of replacing the person. The third point will concern the development of the Optimus project, or the creation of humanoid robots also known as Tesla Bots. Cost of the operation? One billion dollars for the Dojo project, as announced by Musk to investors on July 19th. The separation from Nvidia would also allow for greater control over data, following the data leaks of the past months. Dojo will use the D1 chip and a new self-learning platform which, thanks to artificial intelligence, will make it possible to achieve hitherto unimaginable results. As announced by Musk, it could hit 100ekaFLOPS by the end of ’24.