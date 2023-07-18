Home » Tesla: Elon Musk announces the start of production of the Cybertruck
Business

Tesla: Elon Musk announces the start of production of the Cybertruck

by admin
Tesla: Elon Musk announces the start of production of the Cybertruck

Teslas Cybertruck.

Tesla

Elon Musk presented the Cybertruck four years ago at a Tesla annual conference, and now it is being mass-produced in the Texas factory for the first time. The Tesla boss announced this on Twitter. However, according to manager magazin, mass production will probably not take place until next year.

Tesla has started production of its electric pickup “Cybertruck” almost four years after the presentation. Tech billionaire’s Elon Musk managed group announced the construction of the first vehicle in a tweet over the weekend. However, mass production is not expected until next year, reports the “manager magazin”.

Pickups are the most popular vehicle category in the US market. So far, it has been dominated by models with combustion engines such as Ford’s best-selling F-150. Since Tesla introduced the “Cybertruck” in November 2019, competitors have brought several electric pickups onto the market. Vehicles such as Ford’s F-150 “Lightning”, the Hummer EV from General Motors or the R1T model from the start-up Rivian have only been sold in small numbers so far.

read too

“This is just the beginning”: Open power struggle between IG Metall and Tesla bosses in the factory in Grünheide

While the cars of the competition look like classic pick-ups, Tesla is going for a futuristic, angular look with the “Cybertruck”. The body is made of stainless steel, which makes production more complex. In a photo in the tweet, the first vehicle built was largely hidden by the workers gathered around it, so it was not possible to see whether its appearance differed from the previously known prototypes.

See also  Putin stops gas rush: Moscow assist to EU and prices retreat after + 60% in 2 days

PK

You may also like

Carlo De Benedetti and tomorrow: six million for...

American Airlines Expands Non-Stop Caribbean Route from Miami...

What will the new immigration law bring to...

Tokyo Stock Exchange +0.32%. Hong Kong Stock Exchange...

Asian stock markets without common direction ahead of...

The Purchasing Card is on its way: how...

Elon Musk has no natural empathy, his biographer...

Auto, from the Aspen Institute slap in Brussels...

The Weight Sees Strong Performance Against the Dollar,...

“Mr. Habeck doesn’t think the system through to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy