Criticized: The surveillance function of the Tesla cameras. The Washington Post / Kontributor

Tesla employees are said to have shared intimate footage from customer cameras internally for years, as Reuters learned from conversations with employees. The recordings include intimate situations and accidents. “It was an invasion of privacy, to be honest. And I always joked that I would never buy a Tesla after seeing how they treated some of these people,” an employee told the „Guardian“ according to.

Between 2019 and 2022, Tesla employees are said to have internally shared private videos and images from customers’ Tesla cameras. The Reuters news agency learned this from discussions with nine employees of the company. For Tesla, the matter could become a data scandal.

The recordings include intimate situations and accidents. The images and videos were quickly shared internally among Tesla employees, as a former employee pointed out „Guardian“ betrayed. “It was an invasion of privacy, to be honest. And I always joked that I would never buy a Tesla after seeing how they treated some of these people,” said another employee.

If recordings were actually shared among the Tesla workforce, it could be a violation of Elon Musk’s company’s privacy policy. Tesla’s surveillance mode has been criticized in the past. The Consumer Center Federal Association (vzbv) has sued Tesla for misleadingly advertising Sentinel Mode, a parking surveillance camera. According to the vzbv, the mode violates data protection law.

read too The Tesla works council is demanding the highest salaries in the German auto industry – Grünheide is still far from it

kh