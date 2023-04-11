One head-on collision, occurred on Easter evening, occurred inAstigiano resulting in four fatalities, all of whom died instantly. To lose the life a Nizza Monferrato were a 23-year-old from Asti, of Moroccan origins, and three thirty-year-olds residing in the neighboring areas and belonging to the large Macedonian community which for years has moved between Langhe and Monferrato, after arriving to work the vineyards.

Everything took place in Ponte Verde in Nizza Monferrato, on the provincial 456 of the Turchino. From the first reconstruction of the Asti traffic police, the Bmw bianca with the three Macedonians on board he would invade the opposite laneviolently hitting the other car, a minivan Volkswagen Sharan, led by the 23-year-old from Asti. The investigations are still ongoing and it is premature to draw conclusions. However, the accident occurred in one curve after a straight stretch where serious accidents had already occurred in the past.

The rescue attempts by the 118 doctors were in vain, who arrived on the spot together with the two teams of the fire fighters of Asti and Nizza Monferrato. Drivers and passengers, in fact, would all have died instantly. “There are no words – the regional councilor for transport wrote on social media Marco Gabusifrom Asti – Easter ended in the worst possible way”.

This is not the latest fatal accident over the Easter weekend. He would have turned 16 in four days, Samuele, the little boy of OppeanoIn the Veronesemortally run over, while circulating in scooter the evening before, by the young driver of a car who would have rear-ended him from behind. It’s time to understand, they tell the detectivesif the scooter proceeded with the lights off or less along the provincial road that runs along the countryside where the impact occurred. At the moment the 23-year-old driving the car is under investigation but it does not appear that he had been drinking alcoholic substances.