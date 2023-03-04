A man is died in Floridain the United States, after contracting a deadly microorganism, a microscopic amoeba also known as “brain eating” amoeba. The victim, who died last week, resided in Charlotte County: probably, according to health authorities, the man had washed his nose with thetap water.

Naegleria Fowleri, this is its scientific name, is a single-celled organism found in soil and fresh water all over the world: it loves the heat and grows best at high temperatures, often lakes or stagnant rivers. “The bacterium Naegleria fowleri it’s quite difficult to contract because it has to go directly through the nose into the sinus and enter the brain,” explained a spokesman for the Florida Department of Health. “It’s common in fresh water, particularly instagnant fresh water like the one that gets hot in the sun”.

Overall, these types of infections are very rare and only occur when contaminated water enters through the seni nasali: “You can’t get infected by drinking tap water”, he specifies. The agency urged to use distilled or sterile water to rinse the sinuses. “The tap water should be boiled for at least 1 minute and cooled before rinsing the sinus.”