The DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition sports artwork honoring the League of Legends icon, while the wired DeathAdder V3 features updated hardware in an ultra-light 59g frame.

IRVINE, CA —Razer™, the world‘s leading lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the addition of two new additions to the popular DeathAdder series – the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition and the Razer DeathAdder V3.

Designed in collaboration with world-renowned esports player and League of Legends icon Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok, the DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition showcases the unique and personalized design of the undead king while packed with high-performance hardware. The most popular gaming mouse has always been Faker’s weapon of choice, and the DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition is proof of that. Plus, the DeathAdder V3 offers a wired option that’s been updated with Razer’s latest mouse technology for maximum advantage in competitive gaming.

“We believe in creating the ultimate gaming peripheral to help esports athletes achieve victory,” said Flo Gutierrez, Razer’s Director of Global Esports. “The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition celebrates our long friendship with Faker since 2016 by offering him an edition of the of his own favorite mouse, and with it his legacy as an esports legend. “

For the undead devil

Equipped with a DeathAdder mouse, Faker made history, winning three world titles in 2013, 2015, and 2016—a feat shared by only one other player. Faker touts it as his only mouse, and has long been a fan of Razer’s most popular line of gaming mice. With the DeathAdder as his weapon of choice, Faker dominated the game, becoming the only player with multiple accomplishments, including more than 500 victories and 2,600 kills across all League of Legends titles in South Korea, as well as an international Over 100 victories in the game.

“This is a special moment for me. I have always dreamed of owning my own mouse, and now I can share it with family, friends and fans,” said Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok. “I love its design and its performance is unmatched. Big thanks to Razer for all the hard work and working with me on this amazing project.”

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition does all the hallmarks of what makes it a fan-favorite mouse around the world, with all the top-notch technology the brand has to offer. This includes Razer™ Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, Razer™ 3rd Gen Optical Mouse Switches, Razer™ HyperSpeed ​​Wireless. Upgradable to a true 4000 Hz polling rate via the Razer™ HyperPolling wireless dongle, it continues its ultra-light 63g design while retaining its refined ergonomic shape.

The new favorite of professionals

The most sought after Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is now available as a wired option. Introducing the DeathAdder V3, equipped with Razer’s flagship technologies such as the Razer™ Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, 3rd Generation Optical Mouse Switches and True 8000 Hz HyperPolling Technology. It offers gamers unrivaled performance, speed and reliability. Weighing just 59 grams, the Speedflex cable is ultra-light for minimal drag and quick glide to set it apart from the competition. The new smooth-touch texture is comfortable to use without compromising grip for easy handling.

Together, the DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition and the all-new Razer DeathAdder V3 complete the latest iteration of Razer’s best-selling mouse.

ABOUT RAZER DEATHADDER V3 PRO FAKER EDITION

Optimized for long play times with an ultra-light 63g design (cable not included)

Razer™ Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor

Wider surface compatibility – sensor traces on clear glass are at least 4mm thick

Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 rated for up to 90 million clicks

Upgradeable to 4000 Hz with HyperPolling wireless dongle sold separately

Five independently programmable buttons, plus additional DPI button

Up to 90 hours of battery life

USB Type C charging and Speedflex cable for fluid motion

Approximate Dimensions: 68mm/2.67″(W) x 44mm/1.73″(H) x 128mm/5.00″(L)

For more information on the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition, please visit here.

ABOUT RAZER REACH V3

Optimized for long playing time with an ultra-light 59g design (cable not included)

Razer™ Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor

Wider surface compatibility – sensor traces on clear glass are at least 4mm thick

Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 rated for up to 90 million clicks

Razer™ 8000 Hz HyperPolling Technology

Six independently programmable buttons

Speedflex cables for fluid motion

Approximate Dimensions: 68mm/2.67″(W) x 44mm/1.73″(H) x 128mm/5.00″(L)

For more information on the Razer DeathAdder V3, please visit here.