China Property Market Shows Signs of Recovery in March – WSJ

China‘s real estate market showed further signs of recovery in March, with prices of new commercial housing picking up after the government introduced favorable policies.

The average price of new commercial housing in China‘s 70 large and medium-sized cities rose 0.44 percent in March, accelerating from a month-on-month increase of 0.29 percent in February, according to calculations by The Wall Street Journal based on official data released on Saturday. .

According to China‘s National Bureau of Statistics, housing prices in five Chinese cities fell month-on-month in March, down from 13 in February.

In March, the average price of new commercial housing in 70 large and medium-sized cities fell by 1.35% year-on-year, which was narrower than the year-on-year decline of 1.86% in February.

…