China Property Market Shows Signs of Recovery in March – WSJ

China Property Market Shows Signs of Recovery in March – WSJ

Updated April 17, 2023 10:10 CST

The average price of new commercial housing in China‘s 70 large and medium-sized cities rose 0.44 percent in March, accelerating from a month-on-month increase of 0.29 percent in February, according to calculations by The Wall Street Journal based on official data released on Saturday. .

According to China‘s National Bureau of Statistics, housing prices in five Chinese cities fell month-on-month in March, down from 13 in February.

In March, the average price of new commercial housing in 70 large and medium-sized cities fell by 1.35% year-on-year, which was narrower than the year-on-year decline of 1.86% in February.

See also  3,519 stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen stocks fell

Home prices fell in 51 cities from a year earlier in March, compared with 54 in February, official data showed.

(This article is from Dow Jones Newswires)

