Home » Presentation of the event “The Column of Liberty
News

Presentation of the event “The Column of Liberty

by admin

PRESS CONFERENCE – Wednesday 19 April 2023 at 12.30, in the Tapestry Room of the municipal residence


Wednesday 19 April 2023 at 12.30, in the Sala Arazzi of the municipal residencea press conference will take place to present the event “The Column of Liberty – The Liberation of Ferrara”.

The mayor of Ferrara will be present at the meeting Alan Fabbri and the organizers Philip Spadi (Tuscan Gothic Museum) e Simone Guidorzi (Museum of the Second World War of the river Po).

We kindly request confirmation of participation to the email address [email protected]

(Convocation by the organizers)



See also  Belluno, less expensive waste for families, increases in bills for shops and offices

You may also like

After 13 days in the ICU, the victim...

Online all the materials of Mecspe 2023 —...

Ramadan Hadith: (Episode Five) ((They call upon their...

Five dead and 14 injured by lightning strike...

People’s hot comments: Shenzhen’s “wealth-flaunting girl” should be...

ANPR public notice – Support for municipalities for...

Lee Chan-won explodes in reaction to French desserts…...

Producers from the fields of Cesar and La...

Italy in Top 20 for Credit Card Credential...

Sunday homily: On helpless anger

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy