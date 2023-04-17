Presentation of the event “The Column of Liberty

PRESS CONFERENCE – Wednesday 19 April 2023 at 12.30, in the Tapestry Room of the municipal residence





Wednesday 19 April 2023 at 12.30, in the Sala Arazzi of the municipal residencea press conference will take place to present the event “The Column of Liberty – The Liberation of Ferrara”.

The mayor of Ferrara will be present at the meeting Alan Fabbri and the organizers Philip Spadi (Tuscan Gothic Museum) e Simone Guidorzi (Museum of the Second World War of the river Po).

