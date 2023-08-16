Home » Tesla Introduces Less-Range, Cheaper Versions of Model X and Model S in the US
Business

Tesla Introduces Less-Range, Cheaper Versions of Model X and Model S in the US

by admin
Tesla Introduces Less-Range, Cheaper Versions of Model X and Model S in the US

Tesla Introduces Lower-Priced and Reduced-Range Models of Model X and Model S in the United States

August 15, 2021 (Washington) – In a bid to expand its market share and compete in the increasingly competitive electric vehicle market, Tesla has announced the launch of less-range and cheaper versions of its popular Model X and Model S in the United States. The new variants come at a price point that is $10,000 lower than the regular models, offering a more affordable option for consumers.

On the Tesla website, interested buyers can now find a Model X with an estimated range of 432 kilometers priced at $88,490, whereas the standard version with a range of 560 kilometers was previously priced higher. Both models feature four-wheel drive capabilities, ensuring optimal performance and driving experience.

For those seeking a more powerful option, Tesla offers the Plaid version of the Model X, which includes a third electric motor. With a range of 535 kilometers, this model is priced at $108,490.

Similarly, Tesla has also introduced a reduced version of the Model S, which now boasts a range of 515 kilometers and costs $78,490. This reduced priced option is identical to the regular version, but comes at a significant discount. The Plaid version of the Model S will maintain the price of $108,490.

These new releases from Tesla align with the ongoing price war among major electric vehicle manufacturers in North America. Tesla has shown its willingness to reduce operating margins in order to gain a larger market share. In fact, the company’s operating margin for the second quarter of this year was 9.6%, marking the lowest achieved in the last five quarters.

See also  New residential buildings have become more expensive by 15 percent within a year

Furthermore, Tesla has also recently cut prices for its Model 3 and Model Y in China, further demonstrating its commitment to remaining competitive in the global market.

While the announcement of these lower-priced versions of the Model X and Model S has generated some market reaction, with Tesla shares experiencing a decline of up to 2.30% in New York, the company remains optimistic about its ability to attract more customers with these more affordable options.

With the expansion of its product lineup and the continued dominance in the electric vehicle segment in the United States, Tesla aims to solidify its position as a market leader and maintain its success in the evolving automotive industry.

You may also like

The heat crushes the economy: it also kills...

Bank of China’s Loan Activity Plummets in July,...

Museum Langmatt Baden – Sales for 40 million...

Suramericana Sells Operations in El Salvador’s Insurance Business...

Minimum wage, Conte: government foments social disaster

U.S. Stocks Close Lower as Dow Jones Falls...

Guest articleErrors of economic policy – economic freedom

Amazon’s Alexa Can Now Identify Incorrectly Expressed Words...

Minimum wage, Landini: “The government leaves the resorts,...

Germany’s DAX 30 Falls to 1-Month Low as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy