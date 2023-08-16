Guatemala City Selected for US Program Promoting Sustainable Future in the Americas

Guatemala City has been selected by the United States Department of State to participate in the Cities Forward program, which aims to develop sustainable initiatives for the future of the Americas. The program is a collaboration between the United States Department of State, ICLEI-Local Governments for Sustainability, Resilient Cities Catalyst, and the Institute of the Americas.

Out of 129 aspiring cities, Guatemala City was chosen along with 23 other cities to be part of the program. The selection was announced during the Summit of Cities of the Americas in April 2023. The Cities Forward initiative aligns with President Biden’s commitment to creating a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient future in the Americas.

Applicant cities from Latin America, the Caribbean, and the United States expressed their interest in joining the Cities Forward program. The United States Department of State noted the commitment of these cities to urban sustainability and resilience, emphasizing the importance of collective work on sustainable urban development.

The 24 selected cities include 12 from the United States, two from Mexico, one from Central America, seven from South America, and two from Insular America. Guatemala City will be paired with Dallas, Texas, as part of the program.

The Cities Forward initiative aims to foster intercontinental collaboration and develop best practices in sustainable urban development. It serves as a response to the growing environmental and social challenges faced by urbanized areas. The program seeks to create a brighter and more sustainable future, inviting all cities aspiring to be leaders in this new paradigm to take action.

In the Summit of Cities of the Americas, held in Denver, Guatemala City’s Mayor Ricardo Quiñónez highlighted the importance of mayors in shaping the world. He emphasized the need to use technology for good governance and economic pathways, and praised events like the summit for providing an opportunity to exchange ideas.

The participation of Guatemala City in the Cities Forward program presents a unique opportunity for the city to contribute to sustainable urban development initiatives and collaborate with other cities in the Americas. The program will support Guatemala City and the other selected cities in their efforts to create a more sustainable and resilient future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

