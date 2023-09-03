Tesla Launches Refreshed Model 3: Design, Cockpit, and Intelligence Fully Refreshed; Pre-Sale Starts at 259,900 yuan

Tesla Launches Refreshed Model 3 and Reduces Prices for Model S and Model X

On September 1, Beijing time, Tesla unveiled the refreshed version of the Model 3, incorporating updates in design, driving performance, and interaction. In an unexpected move, Tesla also announced a price adjustment for all Model S and Model X models. The prices of these models have been reduced by 110,000 yuan to 220,000 yuan.

The dual-motor all-wheel drive version of the Model S now starts at 698,900 yuan, while the three-motor all-wheel drive Plaid version starts at 828,900 yuan. For the Model X, the dual-motor all-wheel drive version now begins at 738,900 yuan, with the three-motor all-wheel drive Plaid version starting at 838,900 yuan.

Customers who purchase the Model S or Model X can take advantage of additional benefits, including the option to choose a 5-color car paint for free, one year of free use of advanced in-vehicle entertainment, and a time-limited transfer of FSD (fully autonomous driving capability).

Known for its performance technology and aesthetic appeal, the Model S and Model X have always represented Tesla’s commitment to excellence. The Model S Plaid, for instance, boasts an acceleration time of just 2.1 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h, making it one of the fastest mass-produced cars worldwide. Meanwhile, the Model X stands out with its iconic “Falcon Wing Door” shape, along with a game processor capable of 10 trillion floating-point computations per second and a powerful audio-visual entertainment system that delivers an immersive experience.

With the price reduction across the Model S and Model X series, the introduction of the new Model 3, and the previous price adjustments for specific Model Y models, it is safe to say that the entire S3XY lineup is now offered at a more attractive price point. Tesla aims to provide customers with better pricing, innovative product technologies, and a higher-quality product experience, all of which will continue to drive electric mobility into more households.

Tesla’s leadership in the new energy industry has been further underscored by its recent actions. The company is spearheading the acceleration of the transition from oil-powered vehicles to electric vehicles. The latest delivery data from the Passenger Federation reveals that the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 secured the top spots as the best-selling luxury SUV and luxury sedan, respectively, with sales of 43,961 and 20,324 vehicles. On a global scale, the Model 3 and Model Y hold the first and second positions in new energy passenger vehicle sales. Additionally, Model Y claimed the top spot in global passenger car sales in the first quarter of this year. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the automotive industry as electric vehicles have surpassed fuel-powered vehicles in terms of sales.

Moreover, Tesla has also achieved remarkable results in terms of value retention rate. In the “2022 China Automobile Brand Value Preservation Rate Report” published by the China Automobile Dealers Association, the Model Y topped the list for pure electric vehicle value preservation rate with a score of 87.29%. On the same list, the Model 3 secured the first position among medium-sized electric vehicles, and the Model X ranked first among pure electric medium and large SUVs. With these achievements, Tesla has proven to be the brand with the most models with high value retention rates in the pure electric vehicle category.

In conclusion, Tesla’s release of the refreshed Model 3, along with the price reduction for the Model S and Model X, signifies the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing electric mobility. With its cutting-edge technologies, attractive pricing, and strong sales performance, Tesla is setting the pace for the new energy industry and leading the transition from fossil fuels to electric power.

