Thai Airways seeks order for 30 wide-body jets, sends out tenders to Airbus, Boeing next week Reuters

Business

[Thai Airways seeks to order 30 wide-body jets and will issue tenders to Airbus and Boeing next week]Thai Airways International CEO Chai Eamsiri said on Sunday that the airline will start talks with aircraft manufacturers to seek orders for 30 aircraft. A wide-body jet. Chai Eamsiri said Thai Airways will formally issue tenders to Airbus and Boeing next week and is expected to begin receiving aircraft in 2026. He said the airline also wanted to buy a few more A321neos.

Thai Airways International Chief Executive Chai Eamsiri said on Sunday the airline would start talks with planemakers seeking to order 30 wide-body jets.

Chai Eamsiri said that Thai Airways will formally report to Airbus and Airbus next week.boeingA call for tenders was issued and the aircraft are expected to start taking delivery in 2026. He said the airline also wanted to buy a few more A321neos.

Statistics show that Thai Airways currently has 65 aircraft in its fleet, up from 103 before the outbreak. Chai Eamsiri pointed out that new orders and leased aircraft will bring its fleet back to more than 113 aircraft by 2027.

