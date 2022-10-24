Home Business Tesla Model 3/Model Y Price Adjustment Cuts All Lines:single-icca
Business

Tesla Model 3/Model Y Price Adjustment Cuts All Lines:single-icca

by admin
Tesla Model 3/Model Y Price Adjustment Cuts All Lines:single-icca

　　[爱卡汽车 国内新车 原创]

On October 24, Aika Motors learned from Tesla officials that the prices of two domestic Tesla models have been reduced. Among them,The price range of Tesla Model 3 (parameters | inquiry) is 265,900-349,900, with a maximum decrease of 18,000; the price range of Tesla Model Y (parameters | inquiry) is 288,900-397,900, with a maximum decrease of 37,000. Please see the table below for detailed prices:

Tesla Model 3/Model Y price cut
car model Price before adjustment (10,000 yuan) Adjusted selling price (10,000 yuan) Decrease (ten thousand yuan)
Tesla Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive 27.99 26.59 ↘1.4
Tesla Model 3 Performance Edition 36.79 34.99 ↘1.8
Tesla Model Y Rear Wheel Drive 31.69 28.89 ↘2.8
Tesla Model Y Long Range Edition 39.49 35.79 ↘3.7
Tesla Model Y Performance Edition 41.79 39.79 ↘2
Xcar car network watch www.xcar.com.cn

At the same time, on October 24th, Tesla China launched the treasure box reward online. Both car owners and prospective car owners can participate. After recommending friends to successfully pick up the car, they will have the opportunity to win Tesla gifts. According to the official news released by Tesla, after a user successfully recommends a friend to buy Tesla, both of them can get points and exchange them for gifts.

In the “treasure box” for the redemption of points, the prizes include TeslaMic wireless microphones, Model Y children’s walkers, 1500 km super charging quota and many other valuable items. Repurchasing users can also receive points and exchange for gifts. The more people who successfully refer, the more awards they can choose. For every 5 or 20 friends who are successfully recommended to place an order and pick up the car, the user can also participate in the quarterly and annual “treasure box” lottery activities.

See also  Stinging the bills, the savings strategy is triggered. Here's what expenses are cut the most (up to -50%)

Tesla China 2022 Model 3

1

Judging from the awards disclosed, Tesla has set up quarterly gifts such as the Full Self-Driving Capability (FSD) 24-month usage rights, the third-generation home charging service package, the Tesla Model S (parameter | inquiry) stroller, etc. Including 12-month usage rights of Model 3 and Model Y rear-wheel-drive versions, 3-year rights to use new items in Tesla boutique mall, 50,000 km super charging quota, VIP tour of Shanghai Super Factory and other annual gifts.

Tesla China 2022 Model Y

1

Editor’s point of view: With the completion of the transformation and upgrading of the production line of Tesla’s Shanghai Super Factory, its production capacity has been further improved, and the delivery time of new cars has been greatly shortened. In the fourth quarter, Tesla’s sales may usher in a wave of strong growth.

Highlights of content review:

Tesla’s replacement Model 3/Y bicycle cost may be reduced by 50%

Tesla’s revenue falls short of expectations or it is difficult to meet full-year targets

Foxconn shouts to Musk: I hope to be an OEM for Tesla

You may also like

Total retail sales of consumer goods in September...

How much did the Bank of Japan cost...

Apple is reportedly testing a Mac Pro with...

The rapid development of the digital service industry...

Japan’s energy policy dilemma from the “Sakhalin” project_Natural...

The third quarterly report of A-shares disclosed that...

Attracting incremental funds into the market and adding...

Folding screen mobile phone sales sprint to 2...

Samsung W23 | W23 Flip continues to make...

The alarm from the IMF: “Half Eurozone in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy