On October 24, Aika Motors learned from Tesla officials that the prices of two domestic Tesla models have been reduced. Among them,The price range of Tesla Model 3 (parameters | inquiry) is 265,900-349,900, with a maximum decrease of 18,000; the price range of Tesla Model Y (parameters | inquiry) is 288,900-397,900, with a maximum decrease of 37,000. Please see the table below for detailed prices:

Tesla Model 3/Model Y price cut car model Price before adjustment (10,000 yuan) Adjusted selling price (10,000 yuan) Decrease (ten thousand yuan) Tesla Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive 27.99 26.59 ↘1.4 Tesla Model 3 Performance Edition 36.79 34.99 ↘1.8 Tesla Model Y Rear Wheel Drive 31.69 28.89 ↘2.8 Tesla Model Y Long Range Edition 39.49 35.79 ↘3.7 Tesla Model Y Performance Edition 41.79 39.79 ↘2 Xcar car network watch www.xcar.com.cn

At the same time, on October 24th, Tesla China launched the treasure box reward online. Both car owners and prospective car owners can participate. After recommending friends to successfully pick up the car, they will have the opportunity to win Tesla gifts. According to the official news released by Tesla, after a user successfully recommends a friend to buy Tesla, both of them can get points and exchange them for gifts.

In the “treasure box” for the redemption of points, the prizes include TeslaMic wireless microphones, Model Y children’s walkers, 1500 km super charging quota and many other valuable items. Repurchasing users can also receive points and exchange for gifts. The more people who successfully refer, the more awards they can choose. For every 5 or 20 friends who are successfully recommended to place an order and pick up the car, the user can also participate in the quarterly and annual “treasure box” lottery activities.

Judging from the awards disclosed, Tesla has set up quarterly gifts such as the Full Self-Driving Capability (FSD) 24-month usage rights, the third-generation home charging service package, the Tesla Model S (parameter | inquiry) stroller, etc. Including 12-month usage rights of Model 3 and Model Y rear-wheel-drive versions, 3-year rights to use new items in Tesla boutique mall, 50,000 km super charging quota, VIP tour of Shanghai Super Factory and other annual gifts.

Editor’s point of view: With the completion of the transformation and upgrading of the production line of Tesla’s Shanghai Super Factory, its production capacity has been further improved, and the delivery time of new cars has been greatly shortened. In the fourth quarter, Tesla’s sales may usher in a wave of strong growth.

