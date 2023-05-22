“Surrogacy crime in June”. FdI’s promise. Most run

Surrogacy, FdI’s promise: “It will be a crime in June”

“We will not be able to approve it on Wednesday, in one day, but by June surrogacy as a universal crime will be law“. Caroline Varchi, the deputy of the Brothers of Italy and standard-bearer of the right-wing proposal against gestation for others, already banned in Italy, but whose sentences will be extended, is running out of time. The day after tomorrow in the House Justice Committee, the battle begins. The majority has therefore decided to accelerate on this issue while the oppositions are not cohesive and have different positions.

“I don’t agree with the surrogate uterus procedure, also because many times women find themselves forced to do it and the word constraint is absolutely equivalent to the word necessity, so one could find oneself faced with a forcing that can be connected to a situation of economic poverty. In our country this practice is a crime, the justice commission is addressing the discussion on the bill, which essentially increases the penalties, from 1 to 3 years with a fine ranging from 600 to a million euros, even for an Italian who commits it abroad”.

MEP FI said so Patricia Morocco, in Superpartes. “There are pseudo agencies or catalog sales companies for children – she continues – in which the child is compared to a product with an expiry date, even if the child dies within two years – the parliamentarian continues – the couple can start the process again for free . A child has the right to have parents, he must be the subject of our love, not the object. So, why not adoption instead of surrogacy? Adoption is a beautiful and fair path but procedures need to be streamlined And I say this as an aware person”.

