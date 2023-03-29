Listen to the audio version of the article

Tesla (+2% on Wall Street) is preparing to announce deliveries for the first quarter of the year over the weekend and it could already be a record. Market estimates speak of 420,000 vehicles globally, an increase of around 15,000 units over the previous quarter and over 100,000 units year-on-year. The best performances are recorded in the first two markets for the Texan brand, the United States and China, as well as in Norway, the European market that records the greatest diffusion of battery-powered cars…