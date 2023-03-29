Home World From Iginio Massari to Nicola Fiasconaro, the rediscovery of Sicilian convent pastry at the “Mangia’s Torre del Barone Resort” in Sciacca
World

From Iginio Massari to Nicola Fiasconaro, the rediscovery of Sicilian convent pastry at the “Mangia’s Torre del Barone Resort” in Sciacca

by admin
From Iginio Massari to Nicola Fiasconaro, the rediscovery of Sicilian convent pastry at the “Mangia’s Torre del Barone Resort” in Sciacca

by blogsicilia.it – ​​16 minutes ago

The one celebrated yesterday was not only the day that inaugurated the new season of the Mangia’s Torre del Barone Resort of the Mangia’s group in Sciacca, in the province of Agrigento, but also a moment of confrontation with…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «From Iginio Massari to Nicola Fiasconaro, at the “Mangia’s Torre del Barone Resort” in Sciacca the rediscovery of Sicilian convent pastry appeared 16 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Environmentalists glue on the "Girl with a Pearl Earring": three arrests

You may also like

Elon Musk and 1,000 other Silicon Valley leaders:...

The latest battle situation: The new offensive failed....

Russia, a girl removed from her family for...

Sinner-Ruusuvuori at ATP Miami, the live score of...

Ukraine, the battle of the Lavra: the Orthodox...

We premiered “One more night (live)” by Xerrich

Vietnam War 50: Another look at 7 reasons...

German police seized 1.2 tons of cocaine Info

Glass balls on the moon contain water, scientists...

In Palermo the exhibition “10 x 10 minimum...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy