Of Flavio Vanetti

From snow to water, the two champions will race the legendary Venice-Montecarlo, a classic offshore race. Ghedina: “This time we won’t be rivals, but with Tomba I wouldn’t accept being left behind even in a tractor race”

From snow to water, to discover that for once they were companions (they were also in the national ski team, even if they practiced different disciplines, one fast and the other technical). It is the particular “intersection” that next July he will put side by side Kristian Ghedina and Alberto Tomba: together in the legendary Venice-Montecarlo, classic offshore race. «It all started a bit by chance – says Kristian, who just a few hours ago became a father for the second time -: Tomba’s brother-in-law is involved in the management of the port of Cervia and last year Alberto was invited to attend the championship that I would have won together with Giampaolo Montavoci. In the end he was the one who rewarded us: hence the idea of ​​involving him more directly, getting him on a racing motorboat. Venice-Montecarlo needs a relaunch and this can also pass through famous people ».

Ghedina has always been a turbulent and original type. He did not give up this last dowry even when naming his children: so after Nathan, here is Brayan, «yes written in this way, as a variant of Brian which in Celtic also stands for “noble” and “strong”; I want names that end in “enne” like mine and that are not mangleable». As for turbulence, well, you’ll be spoiled for choice: Ghedina’s career as a skier has mixed it all, from the famous split on the Kitzbuehel Streif to the bet of jumping from a trampoline with normal and non-normal skis with those that suit the situation. Several times he risked his neck and still holds the record for the best time on the Wengen track, the longest in the World Cup. Then, once he had given his all on the snow, he was engaged in motor racing (super touring categories, with Porsche and BMW, but also Formula 3000), motorbikes and finally in theoffshore. Its category is the 3D classthat of the continental laurel of 2022. He recounted his experience on Wednesday 29 March in the eleventh episode of S4 (Sport, Snow, Sun), the talk show Sportitalia. See also Indianapolis 500 2022: where to see it, timetables, tv - Sport - Other Sports

«Normally, among the motor sports, I prefer those that involve you alone – comments “Ghedo” -. The offshore instead requires to be at least in pairs. Giampaolo Montavoci takes care of the handcuffs, as he is more experienced than me, while I’m behind the wheel. Speed ​​in skiing is linked to the thrill of feeling it on your body; in cars it is combined with the need to have a certain physical resistance; on a high-performance motorboat he becomes a horse to be tamed with perfect teamwork. Which of these situations do I prefer? Well…all of them.’

So handcuffs full speed ahead, in the coming summer, and let Albertone Tomba go ahead: “We won’t be rivals in this race, but I’d always like to challenge him: not even in a tractor race would I agree to keep up with him…”.