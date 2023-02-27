Elon Musk takes back the title of richest man in the world. Tesla’s patron surpasses Bernard Arnault and returns to the top of the world according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Shares of Tesla closed on Wall Street up 5.5% pushing Musk’s wealth to $187.1 billion. Arnault is instead worth 185.3 billion dollars.

In recent weeks Elon Musk had fired another 200 Twitter employees, about 10% of the current workforce which is 2,000 from the 7,500 employed before the billionaire bought the company last October. This was reported by informed sources to the New York Times. The layoffs concerned several key professional figures who had so far been spared from the ax of the Tesla patron, including ‘product managers’, analysts and engineers who ensure the functioning of social media. Esther Crawford, the director of product management at Twitter who worked on the infamous payment plan for the ‘blue check’ would also have been fired