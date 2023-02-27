Home World Shooting in the street in the Catania area, a 52-year-old man dies
World

Shooting in the street in the Catania area, a 52-year-old man dies

by admin
Shooting in the street in the Catania area, a 52-year-old man dies

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 hour ago

Shot dead on the street in the Catania area. A 52-year-old man died in hospital after being injured this afternoon, shortly after 6 pm, in Aci Sant’Antonio, in the province of Catania. The man, Francesco Ilardi, with a history of fraud, was left…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Shooting in the street in the Catania area, a 52-year-old man dies appeared 1 hour ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Atta said that the new cabinet of Afghanistan will be formed or announced today | Afghanistan | Cabinet-Sina Military

You may also like

martinez met mbappe | Sports

Queralt Lahoz, breaking latest news of his concert...

tyler dorsi moves to fenerbahçe | Sport

Ana Ćurčić’s godmother destroyed Moku | Fun

4.0 magnitude earthquake in the Southern Tyrrhenian Sea...

CBRE / Real estate player active part for...

ANCONA COMICS&GAMES 22 and 23 April 2023

The Florida government versus Disney, again

Svetislav Pešić on Miloš Teodosić and Mundobasket |...

Iran, dozens of cases of suspected poisoning of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy