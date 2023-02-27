by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 hour ago

Shot dead on the street in the Catania area. A 52-year-old man died in hospital after being injured this afternoon, shortly after 6 pm, in Aci Sant’Antonio, in the province of Catania. The man, Francesco Ilardi, with a history of fraud, was left…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Shooting in the street in the Catania area, a 52-year-old man dies appeared 1 hour ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».