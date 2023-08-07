Tesla, the CFO Kirkhorn leaves a surprise. And Musk perhaps postpones the match with Zuckerberg

The reason has not been specified. Kirkhorn will stay until the end of the year. Vaibhav Taneja, chief accounting officer, takes his place. Sharply declining title

by Alberto Annicchiarico

Zachary “Zach” Kirkhorn, the brilliant young chief financial officer of Tesla, has resigned as a surprise. The most highly capitalized automaker opted for an in-house resource and quickly replaced him with its chief accounting officer, Vaibhav Taneja, who will retain both roles. The stock spent the session in the red, shedding up to 3%, against Wall Street’s trend. Kirkhorn, only 39 years old, with the company for 13 years but CFO for four…

