Fukushima, Japan considers possibility of releasing radioactive water into the sea

Japan is considering starting the release of radioactive treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea in late August and early September, after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida returns from a trilateral meeting with the United States and South Korea next week.

Government sources said so on Monday, as reported by Kyodo News. Kishida is expected to explain the water dump plan to US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at a tripartite summit scheduled for August 18 at Camp David in Maryland, near Washington. Kishida is expected to hold a meeting with relevant ministers after returning to Japan on August 20 to determine the specific date of the water release.

