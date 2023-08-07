Home » Fukushima, Japan considers possibility of releasing radioactive water into the sea
World

Fukushima, Japan considers possibility of releasing radioactive water into the sea

by admin
Fukushima, Japan considers possibility of releasing radioactive water into the sea

Japan is considering starting the release of radioactive treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea in late August and early September, after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida returns from a trilateral meeting with the United States and South Korea next week.

Government sources said so on Monday, as reported by Kyodo News. Kishida is expected to explain the water dump plan to US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at a tripartite summit scheduled for August 18 at Camp David in Maryland, near Washington. Kishida is expected to hold a meeting with relevant ministers after returning to Japan on August 20 to determine the specific date of the water release.

See also  Covid, because Denmark has decided to remove all restrictions, the first country in the EU

You may also like

France, woman tortured and locked up at home...

The companions of Ukrainian soldiers who died in...

CCP Continues to Infiltrate Overseas via Cloud Technology:...

Nile fever and mosquitoes, the appeal of Ats...

the parallel destinies of the Bidens and Crosetto...

PRM Deputy Charged with Drug Trafficking and Money...

Activision confirms name and date of Call of...

A man was arrested in Forbach, France, accused...

Conditioning military aid to Israel gains traction –...

United Kingdom, the first 50 asylum seekers moved...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy