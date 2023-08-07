Sommer, Inter is a new challenge in my career – Football

“There are several reasons that prompted me to come to Inter: this is an important club at an Italian and world level, with a great tradition. Playing for a team like Inter represents a new challenge in my career. I don’t see the It’s time to play at San Siro to see the fans and experience the atmosphere of Milan: it’s good to be here.” These are Yann Sommer’s first words as an Inter player in an interview with Inter TV.





“Building from below? It’s one of the reasons why I’m happy to be able to play for Inter. Simone Inzaghi is a coach who loves building from below, he’s shown it in recent seasons – continued the Swiss goalkeeper -.





This is my style of play, I like being an extra option for the team’s game and facing pressure from the opponents. There are many legendary goalkeepers who have played here: I’m impatient to wear this shirt and play at San Siro in front of the fans.” “I want to tell them this: I’m happy to be here and proud to play for Inter, I can’t see the It’s time to meet you and feel the great strength you transmit to the stadium,” concluded Sommer.



