Fire breaks out at a chemical plant in western Turkey

A strong fire broke out this Monday around 3:30 p.m. (local time) in a chemical factory in an industrial zone in the province of Tekirdar, in the European part of Turkey, local media reports.

The flames have rapidly engulfed the entire facility, causing thick black smoke.

Multiple teams of firefighters have come to the place, which several hours after the declaration of the fire have been working to control it. One of the firefighters has suffered smoke poisoning and has been taken to a local hospital.

It is not yet known what caused the flames. As a result of the fire there are no victims, but the factory facilities have suffered serious material damage. with RT

