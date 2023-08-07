Dragon Quest Monster Ragnarok 3: The Journey of Demon Prince and Elf – Form a Team and Fight with Monster Partners!

Title: Dragon Quest Monster Ragnarok 3: The Journey of Demon Prince and Elf – Unleash the Power of Monster Teams

Subtitle: Form a team with monsters that you accept as partners and fight!

Date: October 15, 2023

In the latest installment of the popular RPG series, Dragon Quest Monster Ragnarok 3: The Journey of Demon Prince and Elf, players can now assemble a team of monsters as their partners and engage in thrilling battles. With the ability to choose up to 4 main monsters and 4 backup members, players can create a team of up to 8 monsters to take on their adversaries.

Players have full control over their monsters during battles. They can use the “command” option to instruct each monster individually or select options like “attack with all your strength” or “cherish life” to guide the monsters according to their own strategies and preferences.

Additionally, when the team is in crisis, the monsters can enter an explosive state called the “Burst.” In this state, monsters inflict more damage and can perform multiple actions, giving players a chance to turn the tide of battle and achieve victory.

To increase the number of partner monsters, players can tame monsters they encounter in battles or even have their monsters date other monsters owned by different players, resulting in the birth of new creatures. By offering favorite items and using special attacks, the chances of monsters joining the team will significantly increase.

Breeding mechanics have also been revamped in this installment, making it easier for players to match and breed monsters. By selecting two partner monsters, players can breed brand new creatures with unique traits and abilities.

Moreover, players can nurture their monsters to learn and strengthen their skills. Each monster can have up to 3 skills, and by distributing skill points gained through leveling up, players can enhance their monsters’ abilities or teach them special skills. Offspring born through breeding can inherit and enhance the skills of their parent monsters, leading to a wide variety of strategic options in battles.

Different races of monsters possess race-specific traits called “characteristics” that are unlocked as they level up. These characteristics can strengthen attacks or hinder opponents, providing players with a competitive edge in battles.

Monsters come in two different sizes, S (small) and L (large). Players can include up to 4 S-sized monsters and 2 L-sized monsters in their team. L-sized monsters have higher ability values and can sometimes act multiple times in one round.

Furthermore, players can test their skills in two different arenas: Endor in the human world and the Infinity Arena in the demon world. These arenas challenge players to compete against powerful monster masters, allowing them to showcase their monster taming abilities and strive to become the king of the demon world.

Excitingly, Dragon Quest Monster Ragnarok 3: The Journey of Demon Prince and Elf features familiar characters from “DQ XI” and other iconic monsters that can participate in battles. From the ambitious general Homeros to the beautiful ice witch Lizlette and the fluffy Warcraft monster Eider King, players will encounter unique and intriguing characters throughout their adventure.

Dragon Quest Monster Ragnarok 3: The Journey of Demon Prince and Elf will be available on the Nintendo Switch platform starting from December 1, 2023. Developed by SQUARE ENIX and TOSE CO., LTD., the game offers immersive RPG gameplay for a single player. The game supports voice options in Japanese and English, with subtitles available in Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese.

Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey filled with monsters, excitement, and the quest to become the master of the demon world!

Disclaimer: All game screens and images are currently under development.© ARMOR PROJECT / BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX © SUGIYAMA KOBO

