Tesla: The first photos of the production of the Cybertruck

The launch of the Tesla Cybertruck has been delayed time and again. Tesla

Want to see how and where the Tesla Cybertruck is made?

As part of Tesla’s annual report on Wednesday, some photos of the pickup’s production line were shown.

Here you can see photos.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

for years knew us in public Hardly what happened to Tesla’s Cybertruckah. It’s here now – almost.

last week has Tesla its first Cybertruck in its Texas gigafactory built. On Wednesday Elon Musk announced its second quarter results and showed some photos from the production line of the futuristic pickup. The photos show a modern factory with many manufacturing robots.

Here is one:

If Tesla den Electro-Pickup in November 2019 for the first time presented to the world public, the company announced that it would start building the vehicle two years later. Now Tesla says the first customer vehicles will be delivered later this year.

Tesla said Wednesday that Cybertruck production is in the “tooling” phase, meaning the company is still adding manufacturing equipment to the production line. Tesla also noted that it is testing the pickup for “final certification and validation.”

