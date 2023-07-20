Chocolate Cake with Zucchini: So moist and chocolaty

Do you love chocolate cake? But have you tried a chocolate cake with zucchini? It may sound unusual, but it tastes really delicious.

Fabulously juicy, rich and impossible to resist! This zucchini chocolate cake is bound to be the new favorite of all chocolate lovers. And even those who do not like zucchini will be surprised by the extraordinary taste.

Chocolate cake with zucchini: how to prepare it

This Zucchini Chocolate Cake is really rich thanks to the fresh veggies and super moist. With this delicious recipe you can enjoy the delicious vegetables in a different way.

Ingredients

140g all-purpose flour 40g unsweetened cocoa 200g brown sugar 1 tsp salt 1 tsp baking powder 4 tbsp butter, melted 60ml vegetable oil 120g sour cream 2 large eggs + 1 egg yolk 2 tsp vanilla extract 130g grated courgettes 170g chocolate chips

For the glaze:

60 g powdered sugar, sifted 1 tablespoon milk

preparation

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a baking pan with parchment paper and spray with nonstick spray. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa, sugar, salt, and baking powder. In a smaller bowl, whisk together the melted butter, oil, sour cream, eggs, egg yolks, and vanilla extract. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and pour in the wet ingredients. Stir well. Squeeze the excess moisture from the zucchini before adding them to the batter. Add the chocolate chips and mix everything together. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake the cake for 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let the chocolate cake cool completely while you prepare the frosting. In a bowl, mix together the powdered sugar and milk with a fork until smooth and thick. Drizzle over the cake and allow to set before serving.