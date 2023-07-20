Carlos Alcaraz is the new Wimbledon champion – EntornoInteligente

Carlos Alcaraznumber one in the worldwas crowned the new Wimbledon champion on Sunday defeating defending champion Novak Djokovic in five setswho had not lost a match on center court at the All England Club for 10 years. The most complete summary of news direct to your inbox. Subscribe and find out first!

The 20-year-old Spaniard defeated the Serbian veteran, who sought his eighth Wimbledon trophy and his 24th Grand Slam, 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4 in four hours and 42 minutes.

The youngest of tennis number ones, Alcaraz, who already had the 2022 United States Open to his credit, thus raised his second Grand Slam cup in his third participation in London and on a surface, grass, that until recently he barely knew.

The game saw the Spaniard go from less to more… and much more.

Wimbledon (United Kingdom), 07/16/2023.- Carlos Alcaraz of Spain gestures during the men’s singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Great Britain, July 16, 2023. (Tennis, Spain, United Kingdom) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

And the 36-year-old Serbian, the man with the most Grand Slam titles in tennis history, ended up going crazy, to the point of destroying a racket against the net post out of frustration.

This was the first Wimbledon final for Alcaraz and the ninth for Djokovic, who had not lost on Center Court since being beaten in the 2013 final by Andy Murray.

The Serb was also looking to advance his dream of winning the four Grand Slams in the same year, after having won the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

But having lost to him in the semi-finals in Paris in June due to nerves, the Spaniard had said that this final was not “the time to be afraid, you have to go for it”.

Wimbledon (United Kingdom), 07/16/2023.- Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning the second set during the men’s singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Great Britain, July 16, 2023. (Tennis, Spain , United Kingdom) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL EDITORIAL USE ONLY Wimbledon (United Kingdom), 16 /07/2023.- Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during the men’s singles final match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Great Britain, July 16, 2023. (Tennis, Spain, United Kingdom ) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY Wimbledon (United Kingdom), 07/16/2023.- Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning the second set during the men’s singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Great Britain, July 16, 2023. (Tennis, Spain , UK) EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN EDITORIAL USE ONLY Wimbledon (United Kingdom), 07/16/2023.- Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during the final match of men’s singles final match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Great Britain, July 16, 2023. (Tennis, Spain, UK) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY Wimbledon (United Kingdom), 07/16/2023.- Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during the men’s singles final match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the Wim Championships bledon, Wimbledon, Great Britain, July 16, 2023. (Tennis, Spain, United Kingdom ) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY Wimbledon (United Kingdom), 07/16/2023.- Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during the men’s singles final match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Great Britain, 16 De July 2023. (Tennis, Spain, UK ) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY