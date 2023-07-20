Protests on Bulevar de las Rosas due to lack of electricity

the community of Boulevard of the Roses It has been five days without electricity, despite the fact that the mayor’s office donated the necessary transformer to solve the problem. However, the company Air-e energy has not carried out the operation.

The protesters alleged that the Air-e company charged a total of $5,000,000 for carrying out the transformer change. “We are not going to pay another five million pesos, because 20 days ago we had the same problem, we bought the transformer, we collected $100,000 per house and it was damaged, they sent us an old transformer and it exploded again, Now they say that you have to buy another transformer againsaid one of the leaders of the demonstration.

This situation led the inhabitants of the sector to block the bridge located before the intersection of carrera 19 with Avenida del Río. With sticks, stones and furniture, those affected blocked the passage in protest at the lack of solution to their problem.

However, there were moments of disturbance when a motorcycle, which apparently belongs to one of the protesters, was hit by a private vehicle that was trying to make its way down the road. This provoked the anger of the protesters, although fortunately the situation did not escalate.

the community of Bulevar de las Rosas demands an immediate solution to its problem of lack of electricity and expects the Air-e energy company to carry out the necessary operation to restore the service.