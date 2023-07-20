Designed for both serious and casual day hikes, the Osprey Hikelight backpack series bridges the gap between everyday and outdoor backpacks, offering a highly refined solution packed with technical details at an incredible price.

Osprey Hikelight: the everyday backpack that also goes to the mountains

Lightweight and with a compact profile, combining essential features: high quality construction and the impeccable ventilation of AirSpeed. The minimalistic suitcase opening design of the Osprey Hikelight backpacks also keeps the contents clean and tidy, for easy use on any trail.

From the suitcase opening to the water bag

Osprey Hikelight packs also feature an internal hydration pocket with a back tube opening and Hydraclip for easy hydration attachment. Finally, for more adverse weather conditions, a rain cover made with a PFAS-free DWR coating and bluesign® certified materials is included, stored in a zippered pocket located at the base of the backpack.

Unisex backpacks available in 18L, 26L, 28L and 32L sizes.

Price: starting from 100.00 euros

