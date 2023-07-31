Pnrr and health houses. The cheat

The Pnrr proposal that will be presented to the EU by the government definances the health item by 15.9 billion. Mostly taken away from the projects of the so-called health houses (which go from the 1350 expected to 936) and from telemedicine; in short, to what should have brought treatment closer to the citizens who need it and are forced to go to the hospital or garrison often far from home.

Few houses, and empty

First of all, it is now clear that the structures envisaged by the Pnrr are not ready nor will they be in 2026 (a term carved into the regulations), so much so that hundreds of them will be financed with Italian and non-European money, as would have been possible if they had hurried. And, in this regard, that no one tries to justify the delay by saying that these are new principals and all to think about: community houses (or health, or whatever they want to call them) have been on the agenda for twenty years and beyond, not exactly a virgin theme. But the important thing, for the health of citizens, is that they are being built now. And, fill up.

What is a garrison without doctors for?

And this is the real sore point. Put (albeit slowly) brick by brick, bought medical instruments and syringes, hospitals and community houses risk being empty packages. Minister Orazio Schillaci himself recognized this. Without doctors and nurses, bricks and syringes do nothing. As is now known, there is a shortage of nurses, and it takes time to train new ones. Therefore, the only possibility now is to go looking for them abroad. But still, you need the funds to pay for them. Which are not in the budget law.

