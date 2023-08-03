Tesla’s Entry into Wireless Charging: A Look at Companies in the Industrial Chain

Tesla Makes Move into Wireless Charging Industry, Acquires German Company Wiferion

By Financial Circles Reporter

In a recent development, Tesla has acquired German wireless charging company Wiferion for $76 million (approximately 543 million yuan). Wiferion specializes in “contactless charging and energy systems,” offering inductive charging solutions for autonomous transportation systems in industrial environments such as warehouses. This strategic acquisition is expected to expand Tesla’s capabilities in the field of wireless charging.

The electric vehicle market has been rapidly growing, with battery life being a top concern for users. Currently, the industry relies on charging stations and battery replacement as the primary energy sources. Wireless charging, although still in its early stages, offers a promising alternative for new energy vehicles. In June of this year, the State Council issued “Guiding Opinions on Further Building a High-Quality Charging Infrastructure System,” which supports the exploration of various charging modes including wireless charging. This policy provides a foundation for the commercial implementation of wireless charging technologies.

Wireless charging had its official debut in July as a new energy vehicle equipped with a wireless charging system successfully charged at the Hangzhou Asian Games Village charging station. This marked the first official use of wireless charging facilities during the Hangzhou Asian Games. Market forecasts predict that China‘s wireless charging industry will reach 8.6 billion yuan in 2022, with an annual compound growth rate of approximately 29.25% in the next five years, reaching 24 billion yuan by 2026.

The wireless charging industry chain can be divided into four key links: scheme design, raw materials, device manufacturing, and module packaging. Raw materials essential in this industry include permanent magnets, soft ferrite, and iron-based nanocrystals. Additionally, device manufacturing requires components such as chips, sensing coils, and PCBs. Several listed companies involved in this industry chain include ZTE, Vie Technology, Speed, Xinwei Communication, Quanzhi Technology, Sunwoda, and BYD.

Tesla’s acquisition of Wiferion demonstrates the company’s commitment to advancing the electric vehicle industry and finding innovative solutions for battery life. It will be interesting to see how Tesla utilizes Wiferion’s expertise in the future of wireless charging.

