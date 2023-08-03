Mannings Uses the Talents of “Migratory Birds” to Insert “Artistic Wings” for Rural Children

Wanning, Hainan – “Migratory bird” talents have become a unique resource for Hainan, and Mannings is exploring ways to make better use of these talents to aid in the high-quality social development of Wanning. One such talent is Shi Yiwen, who has been utilizing her “migratory bird” skills to create a free reading space for rural children at the Phoenix Hope Bookstore since 2018. Her efforts have not only stimulated the children’s interest in reading but also encouraged other “migratory birds” in Wanning to participate in various public welfare activities at the bookstore.

After five years of devoted work in public welfare activities, Shi Yiwen’s bookstore has become a beloved spot for children and talented individuals alike. Seeking to further promote reading, the bookstore has planned themed activities such as “Reading Poetry for You” and “Speaking Mandarin Well” for 2023. These activities are expected to attract more rural children and encourage them to actively engage in reading. Demonstrations of reading aloud, dialect explanations, and pronunciation corrections will be provided to enhance the children’s interest and learning experience. The success of these activities is evidenced by the achievements of Wu Kunyan, Zhong Lingyu, and Li Jiaoli, who won top prizes in the keynote speech contest at Liji Town Central School.

Since its establishment, the Phoenix Hope Bookstore has organized nearly 180 public welfare activities, benefiting over 10,000 young people. The bookstore has also attracted nearly 50 “migratory bird” masters, including famous educator and performer Professor Wu Qing, national first-class artist Zhu Kun, and bass singer Hao Yun, who have shared their expertise in piano, chess, calligraphy, and painting with the children. These high-quality educational resources have provided rural children with invaluable educational experiences right at their doorstep, receiving great admiration from all sectors of society.

The Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee is actively involved in promoting the connection between “migratory bird” talents and employers. They aim to build a platform to facilitate this connection and foster stronger communication between the talent workstation and employers. By encouraging “migratory bird” talents to participate in the construction of the free trade port, they hope to contribute to the high-quality economic and social development of Wanning.

