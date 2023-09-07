Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory Hits Milestone with 2 Millionth Vehicle; International Olympic Committee Forms E-Sports Committee; GoPro Hero12 Black Released

The 2 millionth vehicle rolled off the assembly line at Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory; the International Olympic Committee announced the establishment of an e-sports committee; GoPro Hero12 Black was released｜Do Morning Post

Yang Liang 2023-09-07 06:31:25

Hello, good morning everyone, it’s another day full of energy, let’s browse the fresh morning paper first~

New product:

【GoPro Hero12 Black action camera released】

GoPro announced its newest action camera on September 6: the GoPro Hero 12 Black. A big upgrade to this camera is the ability to support ultra-long recording, which allows for longer continuous video recordings when using the Enduro battery.

Trend:

[International Olympic Committee announced the establishment of e-sports committee]

According to CCTV client reports, on September 6, Beijing time, the International Olympic Committee announced the establishment of an e-sports committee.

New energy:

【Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory’s 2 millionth vehicle rolled off the assembly line】

Tesla announced that the 2 millionth vehicle at the Shanghai Gigafactory rolled off the assembly line. It is reported that in January 2019, the Shanghai Gigafactory started construction, and on December 30 of the same year, the first delivery of Model 3 was completed. Started construction, put into production that year, and delivered that year, “Tesla Speed” became an industry legend.

New consumption:

【TUMI Launches 19 Degree Men’s Fragrance】

Travel and lifestyle brand TUMI announced on the 6th the launch of 19 Degree, a luxury fragrance for men. Inspired by the performance and precision of the house’s iconic 19 Degree Aluminum collection, the fragrance is born of an unquenchable thirst for discovery, design and innovation.

【Jewelry Brand David Yarman Announces Sophia Richie as Spokesperson】

American luxury jewelry brand David Yurman (David Yurman) recently announced the launch of the Sculpted Cable bracelet, and socialite, star second-generation Sofia Richie Grainge (Sofia Richie Grainge) serves as the brand’s global ambassador.

[Skin care brand Ephron announces brand spokesperson for makeup remover series: Xiao Zhan]

Recently, the British skin care brand EVE LOM officially announced that young actor and singer Xiao Zhan will become the brand spokesperson (makeup remover series).

[Hangzhou Lingyin Temple also produces milk tea]

Lingyin Temple in Hangzhou, Zhejiang has released milk tea. Related topics rushed to the top of Weibo’s hot search. Its name is quite interesting: “Escape from the Sea of ​​Suffering”, “Smashing Floating Life”, “Worry-free Guanyin”… Some people say it is “good luck milk tea”.

