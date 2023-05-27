Testing the Riese & Müller Multitinker: This is how the long-tail cargo bike rides

Ob dreirädriges Cargo-Bike with the big box between the front wheels or a single-lane Long John for faster cornering. Whether it’s a heavy-duty bike with increased payload talents or a classic baker’s bike with a basket over the shrunken front wheel. cargo bikes are built in many forms, depending on the application and preferences.

For some time now, families have also been focusing on another subspecies: the long-tail cargo bike, also known as a backpacker. They are so robust that even heavier passengers can sit on the long luggage rack.

But only since the amendment of the Road Traffic Act (StVO) in spring 2020 have people older than seven years been allowed to be transported. Requirement: The driver must be at least 16 years old and the bicycle must be “built and set up for passenger transport”. We were traveling with the Multitinker from Riese & Müller for test purposes with a small pillion passenger on board.

Read more about cycling here Safety, motor, battery and Co.

Purpose: When it comes to cargo bikes, many manufacturers conjure up a car comparison out of a hat. This is also the case with Riese & Müller with its latest backpacker model: “The Multitinker is the ideal replacement for a car in the city”, according to the slogan.

also read

Driving two children around, managing the bulk purchase, that’s what the model is designed for. The permissible total weight of 200 kilos underlines this claim.

But there are trade-offs: at 36 kilos without extras such as panniers or front luggage racks, the Longtail does not break away from the army of heavy cargo bikes. It can only be lifted with great effort, which under certain circumstances limits its everyday urban use, for example if it only has to be carried up one flight of stairs into the hallway to protect against theft.

The technology of the multitinker

Appropriately, Bosch’s “sportiest motor”, the Performance Line CX with up to 85 Newton meters, works on the test bike together with a stepless Enviolo rear hub gear system, which enables a development of 2.19 meters to 8.30 meters per crank revolution.

The circuit thus offers a gear ratio that is also suitable beyond the electrically supported 25 km/h. Since the hub has a so-called permanent lubrication, Enviolo promises maintenance-free for the entire product life.

Like common compact bikes, the Multitinker also rides on small wheels, on which the heavy bike rolls smoothly, but not very smoothly Source: dpa-tmn/Stefan Weißenborn

In order to reliably bring the Multitinker to a standstill even with loads on board, powerful hydraulic disc brakes from Magura are fitted, with four brake pistons at the front for more bite, and two pistons at the rear where less braking power is effective.

This brake set-up gave no cause for criticism during the test drives. The 625 watt hour battery is also sufficiently dimensioned. Once fully charged, the display showed a range of almost 70 kilometers in eco mode.

Driving impression of the Multitinker

Traveling with the Multitinker always feels safe thanks to the low center of gravity. But it takes some getting used to, especially when there are loads on board. The more children or luggage ride in the back, the more alienated the rear feels, and the more non-committal the steering of the increasingly nervous front wheel feels.

Nevertheless, one cannot deny the bike’s relevant competence: Being able to take two crates of drinks or up to two children with you certainly fulfills the car replacement promise, at least in the dimensions described. And the Multitinker is also more manoeuvrable than cargo bikes with large boxes in front of the handlebars.

The safety bar kit is mounted on the test bike, a tubular structure that runs all the way around. The seat can then be loaded with 50 kilos Source: dpa-tmn/Stefan Weißenborn

The safety bar kit is mounted on the test bike as an additional feature, a tubular construction that runs around the bike and gives the load a perfect hold and the offspring the opportunity to hold on.

However: According to the manufacturer’s specifications, more than 50 kilograms are not allowed on the back. If you configure the Multitinker with the so-called passenger kit, a person weighing up to 65 kilograms can ride with you.

Other components, accessories, peripherals

A front luggage rack for bags or purchases up to eight kilos is attached to the test bike, which proves to be particularly practical when the rear seats are occupied. Otherwise, because of the loading options at the rear, it often remains purely decorative and costs an extra 50 euros anyway.

The two matching cargo bags for the rear are different: They even cost an extra 100 euros, but each hold 42 liters. Weekly shopping for the family? No problem with that.

Disadvantage: You have to choose between full bags and passengers. Because if the bags are bulging, you would have to sit uncomfortably on the seat with your legs apart. In addition, the pockets block the skirting boards known as sideloaders.

The front luggage rack (49.90 euros extra) can be loaded with eight kilos Source: dpa-tmn/Stefan Weißenborn

If desired, the multitinker can also be turned into a connected bike. In the configurator, customers have to click on the “RX Chip” option – and another 150 euros make the manufacturer’s cash register ring.

Over a App driving data can then be recorded via GPS. The bike can then also be located remotely. And with the “RX Chip” there is also a digital lock function with which the bike can be locked on the Smartphone reports if it is moved without permission.

In conjunction with Bosch’s e-bike flow app, navigation information can be displayed on the Kiox 300 display (49.90 euros), which is subject to a surcharge Source: dpa-tmn/Stefan Weißenborn

In the first year, these services associated with the “RX Chip” can be used at no extra charge, after that 60 euros will be charged annually. Bicycle insurance can also be booked, which includes a replacement service in the event of theft. If possible, the manufacturer also locates the bike and informs the police.

The price of the multitinker

The Multitinker Vario is listed from 6200 euros. Depending on the equipment, it is therefore priced at the level of other comparable branded bikes.

However, the test bike came to around 6820 euros with useful additional equipment. You can save money by ordering a ten-speed derailleur from Shimano (Deore) instead of the Enviolo hub gear. It costs 500 euros less.

The lock chain, which is available separately with a matching saddlebag for EUR 49.90, can be firmly connected to the standard Abus frame lock on the front wheel Source: dpa-tmn/Stefan Weißenborn

Conclusion: In twos or even three, cycling is double or triple the fun. The fact that as a multitinker owner you can leave your car for many everyday journeys is good for your wallet and for the environment.

The good workmanship and the robust construction also have a positive effect. There are minus points for the slightly fidgety handling and the small 20-inch wheels, which don’t forgive potholes or loose surfaces. On the other hand, the Multitinker is also more manoeuvrable than many other cargo bikes.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.