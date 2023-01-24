© Reuters. Texas Instruments Q4 earnings per share, revenue beat estimates



Investing.com – Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN ) released its fourth-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. The data showed that the company’s revenue beat analysts’ expectations and its earnings per share beat analysts’ expectations.

In the company’s latest financial report, the company’s earnings per share were $2.02 and total revenue was $4.67B, while the previous survey of analysts by Investing.com showed that analysts expected the company’s revenue to be $4.65B , with earnings per share of $2.00.

Shares of Texas Instruments gained 0.25% in after-hours trading after the earnings report, trading around $177.48.

Since the beginning of this year, the stock price of Texas Instruments has risen by 7%, which is lower than the cumulative increase of 8.29% of the Nasdaq 100 in the same period.

Before Texas Instruments announced its financial report, some US stock companies in the technology industry also announced their financial reports this month.

Microsoft released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, with earnings per share of $2.32 on revenue of $52.7B, Wall Street’s expectations for the company’s performance were earnings per share of $2.3 on revenue of $53.12B.

In addition, TSMC’s performance report released on January 12 exceeded analysts’ expectations. The data showed the company’s EPS of $1.82 on revenue of $19.93B. Previously, Investing.com’s survey of analysts had expected the company’s earnings per share of $1.78 on revenue of $20.38B .

