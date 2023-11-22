Thanksgiving Dinner Prices: Where to Find the Best Deals in 2023

As Americans prepare for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, many are wondering how much they can expect to spend on their traditional dinner. According to a report by Univision, the cost of Thanksgiving dinner will be more expensive in certain parts of the US, while others will see a decrease in prices.

NY1 News reports that the price of Thanksgiving turkey in 2023 has increased, which may contribute to the overall higher cost of the holiday feast. However, Diario Gestión offers some helpful tips on how to save money on purchases for Thanksgiving dinner, with 6 money-saving strategies for consumers to consider.

Univision 41 New York also provides tips on how to save money on Thanksgiving Day 2023, offering 4 helpful suggestions for those looking to cut costs on their holiday meal. With rising prices for certain items, it’s no wonder that many Americans are seeking ways to save on their Thanksgiving expenses.

