That’s how much bosses earn on a temporary basis

Financial experts are particularly in demand at the moment, Elias notes. The reason: companies have to react to the challenges posed by disrupted supply chains, sick employees and a lack of skilled workers and reorganize processes or recalculate costs. As examples of special projects, the intermediary lists: “SAP introduction, founding a foreign location or conversion of financial accounting to an international accounting standard.” Unfortunately, the external helpers are often only called when the project is already in acute difficulties.

Also read: “We can’t find any more people” becomes the most heard sentence

In such a situation, strong nerves and a lot of experience are required. So it is not surprising that the typical interim manager is older. The 60+ generation used to dominate the industry. This career as a freelancer was often a transitional solution until retirement, for example after a termination or to improve income as an early retiree. “That has changed significantly in the meantime,” observes Marei Strack. The average age has fallen steadily in recent years. In addition, the decision to become self-employed is in most cases made voluntarily. In the pandemic, many would have learned to appreciate the new freedoms.