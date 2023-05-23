That’s how much people earn in Germany in their 50s, 60s and 70s

How much do people earn in old age? Getty Images

A Bundesbank survey shows that people in Germany aged 45 to 54 earn a median gross income of 57,100 euros, which corresponds to a monthly salary of around 4760 euros. Income falls slightly with increasing age: the group of 55 to 64-year-olds earns a median of EUR 53,900 gross. Persons aged 65 to 74 have a gross income of 37,000 euros and those over 75 have 34,300 euros.

Money alone does not make you happy – nevertheless, it can help to maintain a standard of living and provide additional security, especially in old age. How high yours income in old age depends on several factors: in which industry do you work, when do you have yours Career started and maybe you have them earlier for the interest completed?

The Bundesbank has now published a survey that gives a glimpse of how much other people your age earn. A total of 4119 citizens were surveyed between April 2021 and January 2022.

That was considered Gross and net annual income of respondents in the median. The median is a measure that determines which value falls squarely in the middle of the data series and helps avoid overweighting large outliers.

According to the Bundesbank, this is how much people earn in their 50s, 60s and 70s

According to this, people in Germany who are between 45 and 54 years old earn a median gross income of 57,100 euros, which corresponds to a monthly salary of around 4760 Euro is equivalent to.

After that, people’s incomes will drop slightly as they get older. The group of 55 to 64-year-olds earns a median of 53,900 euros gross, i.e. around 4500 euros per month.

Pensioners’ incomes will fall even further. Anyone aged between 65 and 74 can expect a median gross income of 37,000 euros. Who is over 75 even with 34,300 euros.

